Rhea Ripley Bodyslamming Luke Gallows on WWE Raw Blew Up Online
Rhea Ripley helped Finn Balor pick up a victory over Karl Anderson on this week's Monday Night Raw by taking Luke Gallows out of the equation at ringside. "The Nightmare" accomplished that by driving Gallows into the steel ring post, then hoisting him up for a bodyslam. That clip of her slamming the near-300-pound big man started immediately blowing up online. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles will face Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. Ripley is not booked for a match at the show, but will likely be at ringside.
More Than 500K Views
Now that’s… Too sweet! ⚖️ https://t.co/dN4jGLI5LY— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 25, 2022
Leaving Money on the Table
If there’s not a Bodyslam Me Rhea shirt for sale tomorrow then what are we even doing? @RheaRipley_WWE— Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) October 25, 2022
For the Ages
With everything said and done, props to @RheaRipley_WWE for that insane bodyslam on @The_BigLG
A highlight for the ages!— Ishan Wrestling aka Mr. No Days Off! (@ishanwrestling) October 25, 2022
Around the World
El bodyslam de Rhea Ripley a Luke Gallows. Nos siguen teseando un combate intergénero para Rhea. Lo over que está. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bAJl1NQNMA— Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) October 25, 2022
Love From USA Network
Yes. @RheaRipley_WWE DID THAT! 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1pQUIZtBtp— USA Network (@USA_Network) October 25, 2022
Top Star
Love how everyone in Judgement Day has been elevated. That said, I'm all in on the stock of @RheaRipley_WWE. The body slam followed by 2 sweet to Gallows, the OC having a "Rhea problem." The "control" she has over Dom. One of the stars of #WWERaw right now!— Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) October 25, 2022