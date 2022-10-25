Rhea Ripley Bodyslamming Luke Gallows on WWE Raw Blew Up Online

By Connor Casey

Rhea Ripley helped Finn Balor pick up a victory over Karl Anderson on this week's Monday Night Raw by taking Luke Gallows out of the equation at ringside. "The Nightmare" accomplished that by driving Gallows into the steel ring post, then hoisting him up for a bodyslam. That clip of her slamming the near-300-pound big man started immediately blowing up online. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.

Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles will face Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. Ripley is not booked for a match at the show, but will likely be at ringside.

