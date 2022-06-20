Ric Flair Final Match Changes Location to a Bigger Venue

A new location has been chosen for Ric Flair's final wrestling match. On July 31st, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will step back inside the ring one last time at the age of 73. Flair is widely considered one of the best wrestlers to ever lace up their boots, which is why there has been so much excitement over the prospect of fans getting to experience what could possibly be his last match ever. It was originally scheduled to take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. While the city and state are staying the same, a new announcement has come down that switches up the actual venue to account for the overwhelming ticket demand.

Sports Illustrated has confirmed Ric Flair's farewell match is moving to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The reason for the change from the Nashville Fairgrounds is because the Nashville Municipal Auditorium has triple the seating capacity at 9,000 seats. Since so many fans want the opportunity to see Flair don his glamorous sequin robes. Plus, it only took 24 hours for the Fairgrounds to sell out of its seats, including standing room only, which sent the team behind Starrcast to look for an upgrade in the facility. Sports Illustrated also confirmed all seats purchased at the Fairgrounds will be honored at the Auditorium for the same location.

"On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match wrestling event," the original press release for Flair's match read. "Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business."

Fans may not want to get their hopes up of Flair participating in a singles match. Reports state he'll be tagging with FTR for a six-man match against The Rock N' Roll Express and a mystery opponent. That person would have been one of Flair's greatest rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. However, Steamboat opted not to take part in the match.

"I'm going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," Flair said in the announcement.

