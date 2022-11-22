Ric Flair Names Three All-Time WWE Legends Who Will Appear in His New Documentary

Ric Flair has a new documentary on the way from WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The Nature Boy" took to his To Be The Man Podcast this week to offer up some more details on the film, including confirmation that Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Steve Austin will all be featured — "I'm thankful because the reason I'm throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn's in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it's so spot on."

He also hyped up all the topics the documentary will cover — "As promised, they didn't pull any punches. Not one. They didn't pull any punches and that's what makes it so good. It's what I felt. It's what I've experienced. It's what I've gone through. It's what I've done to myself. It's the bad choices that I made in life. The good choices I've made in life. My family responded honestly. It talks about the airplane crash. It talks about me getting hit by lightning. It talks about me being sick. I was blown away by it."

Ric Flair on the Plane Ride From Hell

Flair previously mentioned that the documentary will respond to the allegations made regarding his involvement in the "Plane Ride From Hell" in 2002. An episode from the latest season of Dark Side of the Ring recapped the event, which included a flight attendant accusing Flair of sexual assault.

"One of the most difficult things I've ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes I wasn't on the opening of Raw or Smackdown after that bullsh*t when the plane ride from hell came out, which is all bulls— which it explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean, thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time," Flair said.

"So to answer your question, if they had left me off (the signature of Crown Jewel, which appears to be WWE using an older version of the signature for the Saudi Arabia crowd), I wouldn't mind it because I've had my time. It's not my time anymore. But it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everybody else, and I'm sure they would tell you that if they're being honest with you. It's a big deal. You're seen worldwide three times a week. It's a big deal for anybody. Any wrestler that says I don't want to be on the opening of a WWE show is a lying son of a b*tch. I mean, it's the biggest platform with the biggest audience. It's a huge honor to be there and be part of it. Think about this. How many father-daughters are on the opening of anything? Never in the history of the business," he added.

h/t Inside The Ropes