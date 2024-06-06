Rossy Ogawa Reveals He Had a Meeting with Triple H Prior to STARDOM Termination

In the beginning of 2024, a bombshell news story from the wrestling world revealed that STARDOM co-owner Rossy Ogawa would be terminated from his contract by Bushiroad. At the time, there were major accusations against Ogawa, including that he was talent poaching for WWE. Ogawa previously clarified that he had given notice of his departure back in November of 2023 and he claimed that he was "forced to play aggressive cards" and that there was ongoing harassment within the company.

He has since gone on to create his own promotion, Marigold, which could work with WWE in some capacity sooner than later. It's been widely reported that one of Japan's biggest stars, Giulia, is on her way to NXT and could debut at NXT Heatwave in Toronto in July.

Ogawa has since opened up about his relationship with Triple H, including a meeting that happened in December between the two, according to Sports Graphic Number. Ogawa would then accompany Giulia (who is now part of Marigold) to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 where they were both pictured smiling beside Triple H. "Triple H said, 'I want to help you with whatever you want to do, whether it's STARDOM or individually.' He gave me the push I needed," Ogawa explained.

He went on to reveal what his remaining goals are in the wrestling business, noting that he wants to be inducted into the legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. "Aside from the success of Marigold, I personally have two remaining goals: I want to be honored in the WWE's Legacy category, and I want to get something from the Tokyo Sports Wrestling Awards. I want to do both while I'm still alive (laughs). I think if we do what we think is interesting and what we believe in, we can lead to success."

Under the new regime, WWE has been more open than ever to working with outside promotions. In the past year alone Charlie Dempsey was sent to Japan for a mini excursion, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appeared in the Royal Rumble and on NXT and they don't seen to be halting those collaborations anytime soon. In fact, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has gone on record that he feels if there were ever a time for AEW and WWE to partner up, it would be now.

