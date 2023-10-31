How Long Will Seth Rollins Wrestle For? WWE World Champion Gives Update

Seth Rollins is coming up on 20 years in the wrestling industry. The wrestler formerly known as Tyler Black first hit the independent circuit in 2005 and went on to make a name for himself in Ring of Honor throughout the late 2000s. This got him on WWE's radar, and by 2010, he was on a developmental contract. Flash forward to the present day, and Rollins has established himself as one of the faces of WWE's current generation, boasting a résumé that is rivaled by few. He is currently in his third extended run as world champion and has been positioned as the top dog on Monday Night Raw.

That said, Rollins's days in that position may be numbered. Leading into his multi-premium live event feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion's legitimate back injury was given a spotlight. There had been no specific incident that led to Rollins's back being banged up, but the wear and tear of wrestling an "iron man" schedule has begun to catch up to him.

Seth Rollins Isn't Going Anywhere

(Photo: WWE)

The Visionary is here to stay.

Speaking on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, Seth Rollins noted that he sees no end in sight for his in-ring career.

"I don't intend on stopping anytime soon. Like I said, I'm still in that window," Rollins said. "The business is hot, I'm having a lot of fun, so I don't know. I don't see it anytime in the immediate future, let's just say that."

At 37 years old, Rollins realistically has enough gas left in the tank to perform at a high level for at least another decade. The shelf life for a professional wrestler has increased drastically in the modern era thanks to better health habits from the wrestlers themselves and the advancement of medicine and other rehabbing techniques.

While his long-term career is fairly protected, there is always the question of what lies in Rollins's short-term future. As mentioned, his back will require surgery eventually, but it is just a matter of when Rollins is able to take the time to get a procedure done.

"My lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get some surgery on that," Rollins said in a prior interview. "But trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there."

Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 4th.