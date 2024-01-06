TNA Sets the Field for Second-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill

TNA will kick off 2024 with their first pay-per-view of the year, Hard to Kill, under the new rebrand on January 13. With fresh and exciting matchups comes the return of a match type synonymous with TNA -- the Ultimate X match. Traditionally used to highlight the best of the men's division, TNA will use the opportunity to once again highlight the the TNA Knockouts division with the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. Six women will enter the high-risk and high-wire spectacle but only one will earn a future title opportunity any time and anywhere when they claim the X.

This year's field includes some of the women who appeared in the inaugural match at Hard to Kill 2022, including Alisha Edwards and the winner of that match, Tasha Steelz. Gisele Shaw, a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion will look to reclaim some gold after her big turn on Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Final Resolution. Jody Threat, someone who has been making a name for herself in the Knockouts division over the last year, looks to etch her name in the history books. Two new additions to the Knockouts division -- the recently signed Dani Luna and the debuting Xia Brookside -- two young and hungry talents looking to make a name for themselves at one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year.

TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view emanates from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The card features an appearance from one of TNA's newest acquisitions, KUSHIDA, wrestling El Hijo del Vikingo and current X-Division champion Chris Sabin for the X-Division title, Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone, a four-way for the TNA World Tag Team Championships with current champions ABC defending against the debuting Grizzled Young Vets, former champions the Rascalz, as well as Mike Bailey and Trent Seven. Dirty Dango will have to face the wrath of PCO, Alex Shelley defends the TNA World title against Moose and Trinity looks to defeat the woman she has yet to beat in singles action for the Knockouts World Championship -- Jordynne Grace.

Tickets for both Hard to Kill on January 13 and Snake Eyes on January 14 are available through Ticketmaster. The events emanate from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.