TNA's The Rascalz Win WWE NXT Tag Team Title Shot

WWE NXT immediately dealt with the fallout from No Mercy, and first thing of business was to decide who would be the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Three teams would battle it out for the right to face the once again Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and it would be Gallus, The Rascalz, and Hank and Tank fighting for that grand prize. Ultimately though it would actually come down to some key help from outside forces, as Gallus' Joe Coffey tried to interfere, which led to Je'Von Evans and The Good Brothers all getting involved in some way and paving the way for Wentz and Miguel to take the win and earn the Title shot.

Chaos From The Start

(Photo: WWE)

Gallus attacked Hank and Tank as the bell rang and then The Rascalz got involved, throwing the match into chaos early. After the dust settled it was Hank, Miguel, and Coffey were active in the ring, but Wolfgang tagged insight after and slammed down Hank for a quick cover attempt. Miguel broke it up and went for a cover on Wolfgang but got rocked by Hank, though Wolfgang broke up a cover.

Miguel threw Coffey around and then went for a cover on Hank, but Coffey broke it up. Miguel knocked Coffey to the mat and then connected with a chop and a dropkick, but Hank broke up the cover. Miguel knocked him down next but got his head knocked off by a clotheslines from Coffey, though Wentz finally tagged in and gave his partner a break.

The Rascalz had Coffey down but Hank broke up the pin. Wentz kept both stars on their heels and then got used as a weapon by Hank, who was joined by Tank to knock the Rascalz to the mat. They did the same to Gallus and then collided again, but Gallus regained some control shortly after.

Back to Back Wins

Everyone would get involved next, and then The Rascalz had things swing their way, but Gallus looked to gain an upper hand when Joe Coffey jumped up on the ropes to distract. Je'Von Evans came out and attacked Joe and then The Good Brothers came out and took out Hank and Tank, leaving Wentz and Miguel to take the win and earn their shots at the Titles.

That Championship match will happen next week, and Axiom and Frazer will have a big challenge ahead of them. Wentz just became the X-Division Champion at TNA Emergence, and then followed it up by taking down his former best friend and Tag Team partner Wes Lee in a thriller at NXT No Mercy. Wentz is riding a huge wave of momentum, and perhaps he could go for a three-peat next week.

