Tony Khan Gives Optimistic Update on Britt Baker's AEW Return

Britt Baker is one of AEW's original female stars that has been with the company since its inception in 2019. She has always been ingrained in the culture of AEW in someway, whether that's in the biggest storylines, as a champion, or on reality television, she has often been a huge advocate for the company. Last fall Baker suffered an unfortunate and undisclosed injury that has kept her on the shelf for quite some time. Many fans have wondered when she will get to return to the ring given it's nearly been an entire year since her last match.

AEW President Tony Khan has recently spoken about Baker on several occasions, mentioning to media that he would "love" to see her back in the fold soon. Ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view this weekend which will have a huge emphasis on women for the first time in AEW's history, he was once again asked about the former AEW Women's World Champion, explaining that she's "close to ready" for an AEW return.

"I'm really excited about Britt Baker being close to ready for a return to AEW. She's been out with an injury and was not cleared to wrestle. I do expect that sometime soon she could return," Khan said. "I would absolutely love that. I'm very excited about getting all of our top stars back. It's been great having MJF back. So many top stars had been away. It's going to feel amazing when we have great stars, Britt Baker is a great example, it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW. So many other great former champions, including Jamie Hayter, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and many other great wrestlers we can't wait to have back here in AEW. For me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I'm glad she's going to be cleared to return very soon" (h/t: Fightful).

Prior to her absence she was heavily involved in storylines with both the Women's Championship and the TBS Championship. Despite this, she heavily criticized her lack of live television time for promos. As the summer continues on and AEW heads to London for AEW All In for a second year and their annual Chicago pay-per-view All Out, it would make a lot of sense for her to be back in the fold before those take place.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Britt Baker and AEW.