NXT TakeOver Portland: Updated Card, New Title Match

NXT TakeOver Portland on February 16th continues to take shape as the big event at the Moda Center continues to draw near.

Following this week’s NXT on the USA Network, we had a little more clarity on who would be in action at the next edition of the always must-see NXT TakeOver. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne emerged victorious in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Wednesday, which earned them the right to face Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships in just over two weeks.

Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Adam Cole took part in a contract signing for their championship match in Portland.

As of now, the NXT TakeOver Portland card stands as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Undisputed Era (c) (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

NXT TakeOver Portland takes place on Saturday, February 16, 2020 at the Moda Center. The show will stream live on the WWE Network and ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

