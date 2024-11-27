Vanessa Hudgens Acknlowedges WWE’s Roman Reigns & Bianca Belair: Watch

Vanessa Hudgens is showing love to the OTC Roman Reigns and The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hudgens visited Monday Night Raw this week and posted a series of photos with WWE superstars, including former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair. Hudgens has been a wrestling fan for years and has attended various events for AEW and WWE with her husband Cole Tucker.

The cameras panned to her during the two-hour show, smiling and waving. She stuck her hand up in the air, pointing her finger, Reigns’ signature call-out, and twisted her braid around like Belair does.

The actress and singer is best known for her roles in the early 2000s Disney hit franchise High School Musical, portraying Gabriella Montez, and Netflix’s The Princess Switch. Most recently she appeared in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. She was set to star in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas alongside Tig Notaro and Jena Malone on Netflix but the plug was pulled on that one.

“What I did with Zack [Snyder] on Lost Vegas was amazing, and it’s sad that you guys won’t see it,” producer Jay Olivia recently told Screen Rant. “But there’s no reason that Netflix couldn’t revive it because all the pre-production was done. We were just in animation. All we had to do was to get it finished animated. But it looked great. In fact, what you see in Infinity: Paradise Lost is kind of like what it could look like, because the look of this was what I was trying to do with Lost Vegas.”

Another video shows Hudgens and The EST swinging their matching braids back and forth at one another. If Belair is looking for someone to fill in for Cargill, Hudgens could fit the bill!

WWE Survivor Series 2024

This weekend, both Reigns and Belair will be in action at Survivor Series in their respective WarGames matches. Reigns, who recently reunited with The Usos and Sami Zayn, looks to put down Solo Sikoa once and for all. Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu enlisted the help of heavyweight Bronson Reed.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman had a trick up his sleeve for the OG Bloodline. CM Punk returned, helping even the odds for the group. The match will mark one year since his return to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago. Tensions are simmering between Reigns and Punk, but the OTC has more important matters to tend to first.

Belair is teaming with several other former WWE women’s champions — Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Bayley, and IYO SKY — against Liv Morgan’s posse. Morgan has brought along WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, MITB winner Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae, someone who knows the WarGames environment very well.

Survivor Series: WarGames streams live at 6 p.m. EST on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere on November 30th.