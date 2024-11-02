WWE Superstars Confirm and Address Shocking Releases

Three WWE superstars will soon be departing the company, a revelation that caught many by surprise, including some of those affected by the releases. Fightful Select is reporting that Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, and Baron Corbin are set to depart from WWE, which means that Nox and Hartwell will be free agents in 90 days. In Corbin’s case, his contract is not being extended, so once his contract is officially complete (which is speculated to be around the end of the year) he will be free to go wherever he wants. All three superstars have since confirmed and addressed their release, and you can find those below. We wish all three all the best, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

Baron Corbin

Corbin addressed his release on X, posting a caption of a SmackDown entrance with the caption, “That’s all she wrote folks. ✌🏼 It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.” Corbin had recently been popping up a bit here and there on SmackDown, and was briefly teaming up with Apollo Crews. That was all after Corbin’s stellar run in NXT, which had him becoming a major heel force at the beginning and a rather loved babyface by the end thanks to a delightful and completely unexpected Tag Team partnership with Bron Breakker.

Indi Hartwell

Hartwell has addressed things on X as well. Hartwell’s tweet read, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”. Hartwell had been popping up on SmackDown recently as well, helping out her longtime friend and ally Candice LeRae LeRae and Hartwell teamed back up when Hartwell was drafted to Monday Night Raw, and after recovering from an injury they would continue to be a Tag Team.

LeRae recently won the WWE Speed Women’s Championship and then started appearing on SmackDown last week in a storyline with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Hartwell appeared in that segment and during the match, but then Hartwell was featured on tonight’s taped SmackDown as well. In the show Hartwell and LeRae had a match against Bayley and Naomi as part of that Jax and Stratton storyline, so it’s definitely surprising to see her released the very same day as she’s wrestling on WWE TV.

Tegan Nox

Nox addressed the release in a tweet as well, writing, “Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can. Let’s clear one thing up though. I’m ready. Ive been ready. Just have to show people what they’ve missed.”

Nox was last heavily featured on Monday Night Raw last year when she faced Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. They were supposed to have a match the week before but Lynch sustained an injury that caused the match to be postponed, but despite the week’s pause the match delivered.

Lynch would retain the Title, and Nox would post about the match and the future, writing, “‘Gave it everything I had for you all tonight 💔 Thank you @BeckyLynchWWE… but I’m not done fighting yet.” Since then Nox hasn’t been featured much on TV and hasn’t wrestled any dark matches in the past six months.

For the non-competes, Nox and Harwell will be free to head elsewhere in February of 2025.

We wish everyone the best and hope they are back to killing it in the ring soon.