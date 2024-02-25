Will This Former AEW Champion Join La Faccion Ingobernable?

On AEW Collision, Thunder Rosa made a bit of a statement after winning her match. After talking to the camera she centered herself in the ring and posed with her fist in the air. Now, normally this could be written off as nothing other than an innocent pose but in All Elite Wrestling there's a group that takes the same hand signal cue straight from The Nation of Domination -- La Faccion Ingobernable. Led by RUSH, the group has made it clear on their social media that this year they are looking to add another man and their first female member to the group.

Will Thunder Rosa Join La Faccion Ingobernable?

Shortly after announcing this on X (formerly Twitter), Rosa commented on it, posting "You are calling me? Or what?" in Spanish. Rosa has made it clear that she was on the top before she left, forced to vacate the AEW Women's World Championship due to injury. She noted that she has remained that way the entire time she's been away. When LFI expanded outside of Mexico, Rush and Dragon Lee brought the group to Ring of Honor. Lee would eventually be ousted and head to NXT but RUSH remained and made an overhaul to AEW's version of the group. When the group debuted in AEW they scouted the likes of Andrade El Idolo, Jose The Assistant and former Dark Order member Preston Vance. Dralistico would also reunite with his LFI brother RUSH when he departed CMLL.

Me estás llamando? O que? https://t.co/rr2MNcxzsC — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 16, 2024

They have lost a bit of steam in recent months due to Andrade's departure from the company (as he's now back in WWE), and RUSH being sidelined with injuries. Adding more members, partciularly a female member, would set it apart from a lot of the other factions and groups in AEW. Much like the House of Black who recruited Julia Hart, it's done wonders to her overall presentation and there's no doubt that she should be considered the real leader of the group.

After more than a year away healing her near career-ending back injury, Rosa returned to AEW programming in December. She had joined AEW back on the road at one point prior to her in-ring return, largely doing commentary for the promotion. She made her official in-ring return teaming with Abadon against Hart and Skye Blue. She's started to regain momentum in the women's division once again defeating the likes of rising stars Red Velvet and Queen Aminata, Only time will tell what AEW has in store for Rosa but if all is as it appears, she's gearing up for a huge comeback.

On the flip side, Jose The Assistant has made it clear that the tease wasn't an indication that Rosa would be aligning with LFI. Writing on X, "If and when a new person joins LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE, @rushtoroblanco will let everyone know and it will be clear. No hints, it will be clear who RUSH wants in LFI."

Would you want to see Rosa in LFI? Who do you think would be a fit for the faction? Let us know in the comments!