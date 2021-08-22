WWE 2K22: Here's When 2K22's Cover Star, Features, and Modes Will Be Revealed

✖

WWE 2K22 made a big splash at SummerSlam with a new trailer and a release window, but the news doesn't stop there. 2K has told us when we can expect more concrete information regarding WWE 2K22, including a full announcement of features, modes, the game's cover superstar, and more. That is all set to happen in January of 2022, so circle your calendars, because we'll probably get some big roster reveals at that time as well. The game is slated to hit in March of 2022, though no exact date was given. WWE 2K20 was released in October of 2019, so when 2K22 does release it will have been over two years between releases, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We do hope to see some of 2K20's best modes make a comeback, and the creative DLC content was pretty fun as well, though it remains to be seen if any of that will make it into 2K22. As for the game's cover star, WWE on FOX held a Twitter poll and the winners of that poll were Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were featured on 2K20's cover, though it does seem like Reigns would be a no-brainer for this year's cover too.

WWE 2K22 has been largely quiet on the promotion and marketing front, but recent rumors suggest that the current build of the game is in really great shape and is fun to play. Coupled with positive reactions to the first trailer and Edge's new spotlight, hopefully, that momentum continues all the way to the finish line so that the franchise can get back on track in the eyes of fans.

WWE 2K20 suffered from a host of bugs and glitches at launch, as well as issues with online play. Most of those were addressed in patches, but they caused some sizable holes in WWE's bottom line from that division, and many were happy to see 2K and Visual Concepts take some extra time in between titles to address more of the core issues and present a more polished project. Now it appears 2K22 will actually live up to its namesake, and we're eager to get some hands-on time with the upcoming release and find out who made this edition's roster, as WWE's roster has experienced some turbulence over the past two years.

We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime let us know what you want from WWE 2K22 in the comments