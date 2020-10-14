Andrade Teases Returning to NXT

✖

Even though Andrade was featured on this week's Monday Night Raw, "El Idolo" was the only major male wrestler to not get drafted during the 2020 WWE Draft. Reports are already out there that WWE intends on having him stay on Monday Night Raw (alongside fiancee Charlotte Flair), but on Wednesday Andrade decided the stir up speculation by posting a photo of the night he became NXT Champion. Andrade took the title from Drew McIntyre at the first NXT TakeOver: WarGames in late 2017, and held it for 140 days before losing to Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the following April.

Both Andrade and Zelina Vega were moved up to Raw weeks later. And while the Mexican star had a lengthy run as United States Champion, he's never reached the same heights he found on the Black & Gold Brand. It's possible he wants to make the same move as Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze and Ember Moon by going back to his old stomping grounds.

It's also just as likely that he's merely trying to stir up excitement on social media. Andrade lost a singles match to former tag partner Angel Garza on Raw, then was attacked alongside Vega by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Do you think Andrade should head back to NXT? Let us know in the comments below. This week's NXT will feature an NXT North American Championship match between Damian Priest and Dexter Lumis and an NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's match.

This year's WWE Draft saw a sizeable chunk of wrestlers jump from one roster to another. Here's the full list of every star who switched brands:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: