WWE Backstage, FS1 Programming To Feature WWE Women On Tuesday

It will be ladies night this week on FS1 as it has been revealed that WWE Backstage this Tuesday night will feature an all women’s panel for the very first time. Joining Renee Young, the usual host, on the program will be Paige, Beth Phoenix, and Ember Moon. Paige is a regular on the show and Moon has also been on several times, but this will be the first time that WWE Hall of Famer Phoenix has been on the program. Phoenix serves as one of the voices of WWE NXT each and every week and has also been visible recently with her husband’s (Edge) return to WWE.

WWE Backstage won’t be the only part of the night to have a female theme to it. Leading into the broacast will be the WWE 24 special on Ronda Rousey at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, followed by Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Moments at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, then the WWE 24 special on Becky Lynch at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and then Backstage at 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The all women panel for Backstage was announced via the WWE on FOX Twitter account on Friday evening.

With every professional and collegiate sports league currently out of action due to the coronavirus pandemix, FOX has leaned heavily on WWE programming for content. This Tuesday night looks to be no different with all of the lead-in programs for Backstage.

With everyone at home right now due to the pandemic, Young has been spending more time with her husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley. She even told a hilarious story about the toilet paper challenge a few weeks ago. She also spoke about what married life has been like recently with Sports Illustrated.

“As soon as we’re both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling,” Young said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast when asked when it’s like being married to the former WWE Champion. “I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It’s an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I’m sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that’s for sure.

“When you’re married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, ‘Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.’ He’s a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There’s much behind those crazy eyes.”