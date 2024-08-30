WWE Bash in Berlin: Betting Odds Favor Shocking Heel Turn

WWE’s B-tier premium live events have a tendency to be filler shows, as major storyline implications are reserved for the likes of WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE SummerSlam, and WWE Survivor Series. The last time that the WWE Championship changed hands on a non-big four premium live event was when Brock Lesnar defeated then-titleholder Big E and three other competitors at WWE Day 1 in January 2022. Other massive moments like shock returns or heel and babyface turns tend to exist on big fours, evident by CM Punk’s comeback at WWE Survivor Series 2023 or Dominik Mysterio’s alignment with Liv Morgan at this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

Betting Odds Favor Shock Heel Turn at WWE Bash in Berlin

That could change this weekend.

Courtesy of BetOnline, oddsmakers slightly favor Jade Cargill to turn on her tag team partner Bianca Belair at WWE Bash in Berlin. Cargill turning heel is at -150 while her odds to remain aligned with Belair are a narrow +110.

The duo are slated to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for their gold on the show. Interestingly enough, Cargill and Belair are also favored to win that match at -225 odds. This odds-on victory could come as a result of a disqualification or count out, which would result in the titles not changing hands.

That said, there is precedence for tag team champions to break up while still holding the gold. In Fall 2019, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Seconds after the victory, Amrbose attacked Rollins and walked out of the arena. Rollins was then forced to defend the tag titles by himself, resulting in Authors of Pain quickly decimating him and capturing the gold.

Cargill could follow suit, becoming champion with Belair once again just to turn on her and leave The EST to a future 2-on-1 defense. That, or Cargill could cement her dominance by defending the tag titles by her lonesome.

WWE Bash in Berlin goes down this Saturday, August 31st at 1 PM ET.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Card