Watch: WWE Releases First Promo for Former AEW Prospect Ben Carter

British wrestler Ben Carter was one of the hottest free agents on the independent pro wrestling scene earlier this year when he put on impressive matches against Scorpio Sky in AEW and Chris Sabin in Impact Wrestlng. But it wasn't long after those two matches that reports broke he had been scooped up by WWE, presumably to wrestle on the NXT UK brand. This week's episode of NXT UK confirmed Carter's signing, as various wrestlers and personalities hyped up his arrival.

"What caught my eye about Ben Carter was just his natural ability to connect with an audience," NXT general manager William Regal said in the promo.

I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream. I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted. That dream, it just came true. I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p84kuGa2a1 — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) December 17, 2020

"When I had a chance to see him on tap, blew me away. To me, Ben Carter is a can't miss prospect," commentator Nigel McGuinness added.

The 22-year-old trained at Seth Rollins' Black x Brave wrestling school in Iowa. Rollins also popped up in the promo.

Congratulations to #BlackandBrave graduate @bencarterbxb on officially signing with @WWE and becoming a member of the @NXTUK roster! We couldn't be more proud of the hard work Ben has put into his craft. We'll be rooting him on while he embarks on the next steps of his journey. pic.twitter.com/fzb1gj8AfJ — BLACK×BRAVE (@BlackandBrave) December 17, 2020

"It's really his heart that sets him apart," Rollins said in the promo. "He's a fighter through and through. I think he's going to bring his brand of dedication and heart to NXT UK."

No word yet on when Carter will compete in his first match for NXT UK.

