Rapper Says He Wants to Join WWE, Starts Trading Shots With WWE Raw Stars on Twitter

By Connor Casey

Rapper Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) made headlines on Monday when he announced on Twitter that he wants to join the WWE after his latest album drops. Bow Wow first started wrapping as a child back in the 90s (going by the name Lil Bow Wow), then expanded his fame by appearing in movies like LIke Mike, Johnson Family Vacation and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

"Now i know this might sound crazy... BUT... after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the
@WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!" he wrote.

It wasn't long before Bow Wow started interacting with current members of the WWE roster, and even traded words with members of Retribution and Ricochet.

WWE is well-known for its celebrity crossovers, and over the past few weeks rapper Bad Bunny has consistently popped up on WWE programming (there are even reports he'll be competing at WrestleMania 37 in April). Do you think Bow Wow would be a good fit on WWE's roster? Let us know in the comments below!

Here's what's on the docket for tonight's Monday Night Raw:

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • Drew McIntyre addresses Sheamus' Brogue Kick from last week
  • Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans come face-to-face
