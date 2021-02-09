Rapper Says He Wants to Join WWE, Starts Trading Shots With WWE Raw Stars on Twitter

✖

Rapper Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) made headlines on Monday when he announced on Twitter that he wants to join the WWE after his latest album drops. Bow Wow first started wrapping as a child back in the 90s (going by the name Lil Bow Wow), then expanded his fame by appearing in movies like LIke Mike, Johnson Family Vacation and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

"Now i know this might sound crazy... BUT... after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the

@WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!" he wrote.

It wasn't long before Bow Wow started interacting with current members of the WWE roster, and even traded words with members of Retribution and Ricochet.

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles... — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC 🎤 https://t.co/hbO44eYcLi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

And you two are gonna need more than eye contacts and fake party city masks to scare the dawg! Do i smell a tag match? ....... sign the contract! 🖊 https://t.co/2205hu8K8x — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Say it live on RAW if you mean it. Pen is in hand 🖊 @wwe https://t.co/d4T27E9IKp — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

WWE is well-known for its celebrity crossovers, and over the past few weeks rapper Bad Bunny has consistently popped up on WWE programming (there are even reports he'll be competing at WrestleMania 37 in April). Do you think Bow Wow would be a good fit on WWE's roster? Let us know in the comments below!

