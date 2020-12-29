WWE Stars Poised to Break Out in 2021

Like many entertainment industries, 2020 was a tumultuous year for the WWE. Having to make major adjustments as to how they produce their programming each week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw a number of surprising new faces get their due as they made the most of new opportunities during the shifts. But now that the WWE has adjusted their production to the new demands 2020 asked of them, the stage is set for a whole new crop of stars to make themselves known over the course of the next year. By the time 2021 comes to an end it's likely that the top of the card for each of the shows is going to look far differently than they do now. It's because there are a number of WWE Superstars who are just on the cusp of breaking out at the end of this year. It's likely that 2021 will usher in a whole new wave of break outs! But who will the break out stars of 2021 be? Read on for our suggestions as to some of the WWE Superstars set to break out in 2021, and let us know your choices in the comments! Who do you think is poised to take over?

Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) Keith Lee seemed like he was poised to take over WWE Monday Night Raw in 2020, but for whatever reason it really wasn't as big of a year for him as you would think. But that definitely seems like it's going to change with the next year. Not only has WWE positioned him close to the top of the Monday Night Raw roster already, but he's been a part of some memorable matches. While he was definitely a square peg WWE was trying to squeeze into a round hole, 2021 is looking up for Lee and his positioning with the company.

Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) Bianca Belair is another WWE Superstar who came onto the scene strong, but didn't quite get their footing until much later in the year. Initially brought into Monday Night Raw roster as part of the Street Profits' feud with Angel Garza and Andrade, Belair now has a much better footing as part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Not only did a number of vignettes set the stage for a major re-debut following the her high placement in the WWE Draft this year, but she's already taking on the likes of former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley as she aims for the top. It's really only a matter of time before she has the title around her waist.

Cameron Grimes (Photo: WWE) If you're not keeping up to date with the WWE NXT roster, then there are a few names you will definitely need to know for 2021. The first is definitely Cameron Grimes. Although he initially seemed like one of the oddest members of the NXT roster early on, it's now clear through his stellar work in wild matches like the Haunted House match during Halloween Havoc that Grimes is heading right to the moon. As one of the best weasely type heels in recent memory, each of his appearances is so much fun that you can't take your eyes off the screen. Grimes is heading to the moon, and you'll want to be along for the ride.

Raquel Gonzalez (Photo: WWE NXT) Another major name you'll need to keep an eye on from the NXT roster is Raquel Gonzalez. The NXT Women's roster is some of the best in the entire industry at the moment, so now it seems like any one of them can truly break out of their shells and reach that next level. But one who's steadily improving with each new match is Gonzalez. Far removed from the Reina Gonzalez who first debuted on TV as part of the inaugural Mae Yong Classic, Gonzalez will likely get a shot at the NXT Championship before long especially if she continues putting on some great matches.

Shotzi Blackheart (Photo: NXT) Shotzi Blackheart had an incredible 2020, but it really feels like she's only getting started. Not only did she make a major name for herself as a standout through some stellar matches, but it's clear that she's ready to make the most out of any opportunity she's given. With incredible showings as the host of Halloween Havoc (which almost seems like it was brought back specifically for her in retrospect), and a victory at NXT TakeOver: WarGames providing her with a brand new tank, all Blackheart is missing is a fun run with the NXT Championship.

Angel Garza (Photo: WWE) Angel Garza and Andrade (and the unfortunately released Zelina Vega) were some of the only real reasons to tune into WWE Monday Night Raw during the initial start of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. During this time, Garza proved himself to be a great fit for the roster but it was not until the tail end of his time with Andrade that Garza's true character started to take shape. It's been quite a while since Raw or SmackDown has had a lothario type of fighter, and Garza fits that mold spectacularly with the proven skills as the former Cruiserweight Champion to back it up. When he returns as a solo star next year, the sky's the limit for Garza's new attitude.

Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) Although Shayna Baszler has had some time on the Monday Night Raw roster this year, it seemed like they were more speed bumps than not as she managed to lose each time it really counted. Her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania definitely stopped her train early on, but the tail end of 2020 has started her on a path to domination for next year. Her work with Nia Jax has helped her gain some much needed TV time each week, and it's far more likely that Baszler will get the bulk of the attention when she and Nia Jax start heading out into their solo interests. She's one of the best brawlers on the women's roster, so 2021 is likely the time she'll get treated like it.