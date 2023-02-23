WWE NXT Star Reportedly Stuck in Limbo Waiting for a Main Roster Call-up

Cameron Grimes has not wrestled in a WWE since losing to Joe Gacy on an episode of NXT back in early November. That match saw Ava Raine make her debut as a member of The Schism, but it wasn't long before Grimes' program with the group was absent from NXT TV. All signs then pointed for the former NXT North American Champion to finally get the call-up to the main roster, but months have passed without any sign from him. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Grimes is effectively stuck in limbo until the main roster's Creative Team has something planned for him.

"By the way, I've been asked this question like a million times in the last couple of weeks. I'm exaggerating the number," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "What's going on with Cameron Grimes? Okay, so the deal was that Cameron Grimes was finishing up in NXT, because he was getting called to the main roster. Right now, what's going on is they are waiting for an idea for the main roster so he's in limbo. He's finished with NXT, and he's supposed to be on the main roster, but they don't have a story for him, so they're waiting to come up with a story for me. So that's him."

Grimes signed with WWE in January 2019 and would eventually find success on NXT two years later with his "Richest Man in NXT" gimmick. This led to a white-hot program involving Grimes, Ted DiBiase, LA Knight and the revived Million Dollar Championship. He'd then pivot to chasing the North American title, winning it at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 and holding it for two months. Grimes would then challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at last year's Great American Bash but came up short.

"Yeah, so at the beginning of this year, the North American Championship opportunity was the biggest opportunity I had ever had in my entire life. We all know how emotional it was for me going into that, making it for my father. I always said that I would be a Champion for my father. I did that at the biggest show of our year, standing and delivering in an arena full of people. I did that. I accomplished a North American Championship and I reached the highest of highs," Grimes told ComicBook leading up to that match. "But then shortly afterward, I kind of dropped the ball. I lost the North American Championship, but it's okay because I'm just going to focus on Bron, right?"

"There's a bigger Championship and that's the deal. This is the NXT Championship," he continued. "All those emotions and all that is still there for me. I mean, honestly, I need that because I still made that promise. I still told my father that I would be a Champion, and now here I am not a Champion. So I still need this. I may even need this more because if I lose this opportunity, I can't just go crawling back to the North American Championship. You know what I mean? I've put all the chips in on this. There is no other backup plan now. It's huge, I think."