Former NXT Star Makes Surprise Return to WWE on WWE Raw

Candice LeRae made her surprise return to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, arriving midway through the show as Nikki A.S.H.'s surprise opponent. LeRae first arrived in WWE in 2017 and found success as a member of The Way faction alongside Indi Hartwell (the pair won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships together), her husband Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. LeRae and Gargano welcomed their first child, Quill, back in February and her contract expired several months later, though she now appears to be under a new deal. Gargano was one of the first to congratulate his wife on her return to the ring, which she won in just a few minutes.

What do you think of LeRae making her return to WWE? How soon before she's in the Raw Women's Championship picture with the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my ony training partner this past month. 😏❤️



Welcome back, @CandiceLeRae! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zW3JfN4McK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 27, 2022

This story is developing...