WWE: Some Good News Regarding Cody Rhodes' Return From Injury

WWE's Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral he suffered while training for his match with Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Rhodes was still able to work the match, but was quickly written off TV the following night thanks to another attack from Seth Rollins and promptly underwent surgery. The initial timetable on Rhodes' return was set at nine months, but Dave Meltzer had some good news on that front in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing. He's working with DDP. Things are normal for him in real life but obviously any upper body weights he can use are extremely light," Meltzer wrote. Rhodes has offered updates on his recovery in a number of interviews.

Cody Rhodes Offers Injury Update

Rhodes spoke with TMZ last month and said, "I was told I've got the strength of an 11-year-old," Rhodes said. "But I was pretty strong at 11, so. Hopefully soon.

"You know what, they haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it," he added. "I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. And that's hopefully where it's at."

Cody Rhodes on Winning the WWE Championship

Rhodes made it clear shortly after his return to WWE that his main goal was to win the WWE Championship, which currently belongs to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rhodes didn't interact with "The Tribal Chief" before suffering his injury, but he did bring him up in a number of interviews.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated earlier this year "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this. I think I'm the best wrestler in the world. And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."