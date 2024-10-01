WWE Debuts New Look for a Major Championship Belt on Raw

On last week's Monday Night Raw, the Intercontinental Championship changed hands once again, crowning former multi-time Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. The win marks his first-ever singles title in WWE, and it's been apparent for quite some time that the direction they needed to take was to strap Uso sooner than later. To celebrate his win, he has gotten a custom belt design, though it remains unclear if it's a commemorative deal or the official design going forward. Nevertheless, it's the same belt with blue accents added, honoring its lineage by calling back to the old WWF Intercontinental Championship. The belt is currently available to purchase on WWE Shop for $499.

His celebration was cut a bit short when the former champ made his way to the ring. He wasn't there to rain on Uso's parade, in fact, he congratulated him on his win because the belt meant a lot to him. Following Bron Breakker's loss last week, many fans were confused about the direction of his character. If WWE's plans are truly to make him the face moving into the new era of Monday nights, why did he need to lose it so soon?

A lot of the answer appears to play into his character -- he got too cocky and deemed himself indestructible and that's exactly when someone else capitalized on it. It doesn't appear that WWE is giving up on the young star just yet, and he will now have an actual story and something to chase as opposed to squash matches week after week. The men exchanged pleasantries, so it doesn't seem that Breakker is out of the picture, and he will likely get his rematch at some point down the line.

The Intercontinental Championship doesn't appear to be the only title that could get a refresh. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has expressed his desires to see a former, popular belt design make a return to WWE. According to Rhodes, he is "actively working" to bring it back, and it seems like it may just be a matter of when, not if. That belt is the same design his father Dusty Rhodes chased throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

