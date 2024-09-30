Cody Rhodes "Actively Working" to Bring Back Winged Eagle WWE Championship Belt

Cody Rhodes has finished the story. The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 this past April, ending the Tribal Chief's 1,316-day run as WWE's top champion. Cody became the first member of his royal wrestling family to officially hoist sports-entertainment's perennial prize, as his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, previously was only ever victorious in his title matches via count out, meaning the title did not change hands. While the prize that Cody holds today carries that same lineage, the physical belt itself is a handful of designs removed from the metal and leather that Dusty chased in the 1970s and 1980s.

Earlier this year, WWE ventured to Madison Square Garden for an episode of WWE SmackDown. After the broadcast went off the air, Cody hit the ring to unveil the red-strapped WWF Heavyweight Title that his father once fought for, hoisting that title design for a photo op in the same venue that Dusty beat "Superstar" Billy Graham by count out at back in 1977.

Cody Rhodes Still Wants Winged Eagle WWE Championship

(Photo: WWE)

While he already got his chance to hold the same prize that the American Dream chased, Cody Rhodes is still seeking a way to resurrect another WWE Championship design that's near and dear to his heart.

Speaking to Superstar Crossover, Cody revealed that he is still "actively working" to bring back the "Winged Eagle" version of the WWE Championship at some point during his title reign.

"I'm so glad you asked. Please know, anyone who ever heard me say the words 'Winged Eagle Title,' I actively am still on the hunt," Cody said. "I am still on the mission, and if anything, I have shown in the past, even if it's for a single night or fleeting, I try to be a man of my word. So, I'm working on it."

The "Winged Eagle" design of the WWE Championship was introduced in 1988 and remained the physical top WWE prize for the next decade. WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and more all reigned with that specific design.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle," Cody explained in a previous interview. "Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special, it's this walking billboard for the promotion, but it was just a pipe dream. I post that and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot, I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. Maybe it's just a pipe dream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but maybe it'd be fun to say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle."