WWE Draft Delivers Big Shake-up in Round 2 with Imperium, Edge, and More

WWE SmackDown got the WWE Draft started with some big names like The Bloodline, Bianca Belair, and more. Now it was time for the 2nd round, and it may have included the first real surprise of the night. SmackDown had the first pick and they chose The Street Profits, who came out after the round and took on The LWO, and the Brawling Brutes. It was Raw's pick next, and they shook things up in a huge way by choosing Imperium, which includes Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser. That also means the Intercontinental Championship will be moving to Raw.

It was SmackDown's turn to choose, and they went for one of WWE's biggest names in Edge. After that it was Raw's turn to choose, and they decided to keep someone in the fold as opposed to bringing in someone new. Raw chose Matt Riddle, who will be sticking around on the red brand for the foreseeable future.

The biggest shake-up of the draft so far is Imperium heading to Raw, just because it also takes a Title with them and Gunther seems poised to enter the main Title picture sooner than later. Raw also just introduced the new Heavyweight Championship, and if Gunther's on your brand, you know he's an easy candidate.

Plus, Cody Rhodes needs more opponents on his journey toward Roman Reigns, and Imperium is a perfect foil for the American Nightmare. The Street Profits moving will also do wonders for the Tag Team Division, though we'll have to see which other SmackDown factions and teams are still on the blue brand when all is said and done.

