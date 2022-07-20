Latest Report on WWE's Plans for Edge When He Returns

Edge's return to WWE television has been teased ever since vignettes started airing at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view earlier this month. All signs point to the 11-time world champion seeking revenge on The Judgement Day, the faction he founded but got kicked out of last month after Finn Balor became its latest member. Ever since the build toward WrestleMania 38, Edge had been developing a new heel persona that claimed to sit atop "The Mountain of Omnipotence," had utter disdain for WWE fans and had a purple and black color scheme. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has already started making new Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge, meaning he's likely reverting back to that gimmick when he gets back.

Speaking of which, Fightful Select recently reported WWE was bringing Edge to Monday Night Raw next week at Madison Square Garden. Given that The Judgement Day is booked for that show and it's the go-home episode for SummerSlam, there's a good chance he'll pop up and set up a match for the July 30 pay-per-view in Nashville.

The WWE Hall of Famer has spoken highly of Balor in the past and even teased facing him for the NXT Championship back when he won the 2021 Royal Rumble. He told After The Bell in February of that year, "Balor is a guy I've never laid hands on, never been at the same place at the same time. I see what he's doing in the ring and the way he's wrestling. He's making everything earned and you have to fight to get it. That's extremely appealing because that's the kind of wrestling I want to do. I want to go back to Nick Bockwinkle, Terry Funk, and All Japan with a modern twist. He's a guy who is doing that. I told him that after TakeOver in Portland against Gargano. I was like, 'That guy right there, that's the template. That's the guy I knew was in there.' Each time I see him, it's ever more prevalent."

WWE's SummerSlam takes place one week from Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show's main event will see Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.