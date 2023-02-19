WWE's Elimination Chamber Match Order Revealed

WWE's Elimination Chamber will feature five matches, with two being Elimination Chamber matches, and now we have the match order for WWE's latest premium live event. Courtesy of Fightful Select, the night will kick off with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which will decide who will be Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair's opponent at WrestleMania 39. The night will then end with the main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and according to the report, that match is receiving around 40 minutes to close out the show. You can find the full match order below.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Nikki Cross

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed.

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

Other notes from the report indicate that both Chamber matches are expected to get over a half hour each and that Lashley vs Lesnar is set for the shortest amount of time. Dominik Mysterio is listed to be at the show, meaning he could have something to do with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor's match against Edge and Beth Phoenix, and WWE is also doing a partnership with C4 tonight.

Paul Heyman, who will be at ringside supporting Reigns, recently gave a spoiler for the event. Heyman tweeted, "I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear."

Speaking of Zayn, in a recent interview with Fightful he spoke about the possibility of winning and what it would mean for him and the crowd in Montreal. "If I win, forget about it. That place goes crazy and I'm launched into the next stratosphere. You're beating 'the guy.' Even if that's not the outcome, if it's some sort of draw, God knows what happens, even if I lose, whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it's infectious. Anytime I've done anything in Montreal, the love that I've gotten in Montreal, it's contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too," Zayn said.

"The fact that this is in Montreal, ignoring the obvious history of me coming up here and not just being a guy from Montreal, but being a product of this town, growing up in this town, doing the small tiny shows in this town that got me to the next step. Each step of the way, the fact is, this town made me. I'm just from here. This town made me. The fact that we find ourselves in this position, it's an easy story to tell. Beyond all that, whatever comes of this match is going to be huge for me one way or another," Zayn said.

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!