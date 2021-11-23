Another WWE Fan Was Kicked Out of The Barclays Center After WWE Raw

The biggest story coming out of this week’s Monday Night Raw was Seth Rollins getting tackled by a fan who jumped the barricade midway through the show. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only fan altercation that took place during the night. Once the broadcast ended a lumberjack dark match was held and a fan wound up getting ejected after an interaction with Sami Zayn, Montez Ford and MVP.

As for the fan who attacked Rollins, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer was escorted out of the building by security and taken into custody by the NYPD. He was then charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. Rollins refused medical treatment following the incident and was back out at ringside later in the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated. pic.twitter.com/t3slCIs4ul — Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) November 23, 2021

WWE then released a statement on the incident — “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This story is developing…