WWE Fastlane Sets Viewership and Revenue Record

WWE Fastlane is in the rear view. The sports-entertainment giant's latest B-show of the fall season brought just five matches to Indianapolis but largely delivered on every advertised bout, as fans have put the October premium live event among WWE's best shows of the year. Headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Fastlane also marked the televised in-ring returns for John Cena and Carlito and the first championship win for Cody Rhodes since he returned to the company at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

WWE Fastlane Sets Multiple Records

As shared by WWE in a press release, WWE Fastlane 2023 was the most successful edition of WWE Fastlane in company history. The premium live event was both the "most-watched" as well as the "highest-grossing" edition of WWE Fastlane since the show began running on a on-and-off annual basis in 2015.

WWE FASTLANE® DELIVERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE & SPONSORSHIP STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship. Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis. In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.

WWE Fastlane is available for replay on Peacock now.

