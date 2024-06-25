WWE Finally Announces Release Date for WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain Documentary

Back in April it was announced by WWE that a documentary entitled Behind the Curtain would chronicle the events leading up to WWE's grandest show of the year, WrestleMania. A teaser trailer was revealed during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, but instead of premiering that week like initially planned, WWE went radio silent and they have provided little updates on the matter since.

With all of the rapid changes that took place from January to April, including The Rock's return and Cody Rhodes "handing over" his main event spot to him, the footage obtained was so vast that they needed time to comb through it. According to former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz, the documentary went from "11 minutes to 45 minutes and now it's over an hour." He also gave an update on a potential release date in that same interview, noting that the documentary would be "coming pretty soon."

WWE is now sharing the official trailer which recycles much of the same footage from the teaser but it does provide an official release date. After months of waiting, WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain, premieres Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. on WWE's YouTube channel. The drama heading into WrestleMania this year was incredibly intense. As many fans wished to see The Rock and Roman Reigns finally square off and determine the real head of the table, other fans (dubbed the "Cody Crybabies") pushed back to let WWE know that they weren't going to allow Rhodes to miss out on his crowning moment. This started a whole movement which WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and The Rock acknowledge in the trailer, explaining that it gave the power back to the people.

Of course, Rhodes would end up going head-to-head with Reigns for a second year in a row, only this time he had back up in what was an Avengers-style link up. With the help of John Cena, The Undertaker and Seth Rollins, Rhodes was finally able to best Reigns and win his first world title in WWE. He, Rollins, and Reigns would wrestle both nights of the show, with Rhodes and Rollins teaming up against Rock and Reigns on night one where due to The Bloodline winning, earned them an advantage on night two for the "Bloodline Rules" match.

Check out the trailer below...

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.