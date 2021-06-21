WWE Fans Call For Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam After Hell in a Cell Victory
WWE's Bobby Lashley was able to retain his championship belt against Drew McIntyre in tonight's Hell In A Cell, and professional wrestling fans are already thinking of the next big match for the World Heavyweight Champion with many thinking that the next challenge for the "All Mighty" is none other than Brock Lesnar. Though Lesnar's run as the Universal Champion has been over for some time, with Roman Reigns currently defending the title against all comers as the "head of the table,", it seems that plenty of fans are crossing their fingers for Brock's return to the squared circle.
What do you think of the idea of Lashley defending his belt against Brock Lesnar? What did you think about tonight's Hell In A Cell? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Check out the full results from Hell in a Cell below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 18 with the Money in the Bank event in Forth Worth, Texas.
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match, Last Chance for Drew McIntyre)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell Match)
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Natalya vs. Mandy Rose (Kickoff Show)
Let's Get The Ball Rolling
So are we getting Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar or what? #HIAC— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 21, 2021
Brock The Babyface
I wonder if Brock Lesnar returns will he be a babyface and go against Lashley?— Christopher Stingray (@ChrisStingray) June 21, 2021
Where Is Brock Now?
We cut to live footage of Brock Lesnar at home while everyone was expecting him to show up Tonight. pic.twitter.com/zkAHNSwTeX— Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) June 21, 2021
Some Fans Are Dying For Lesnar
We want @BrockLesnar back to beat @fightbobby to win the #WWE championship!!! We need to have Bobby Lashley dethroned!!!!— Salvatore Brunetto (@lilsal0824) June 21, 2021
The Time Has Come
🗣 Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar.
It's time, damn it. #WWEChampionship #WWE #HIAC— Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) June 21, 2021
Will Summer Slam Surprise Us?
If you say anything else… You’re WRONG.@fightbobby vs @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam.#HIAC https://t.co/vBUzhbrHIw pic.twitter.com/fTdXxzPpNG— Phil Ouimette (@PhenominalP3) June 21, 2021
The Fans Are Demanding It
I want @fightbobby vs @BrockLesnar #SummerSlam @WWE pic.twitter.com/r2k0Bfj1iF— KenyataIsMySaiyanName (@TheRealKDPunk) June 21, 2021
Is It Being Built Up?
Drew Mcintyre could still enter the money in the bank ladder match next month to try and win the briefcase.
Brock Lesnar vs Bobby lashley is the match I think wwe's building up to for summerslam. #HIAC— Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) June 21, 2021