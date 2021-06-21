WWE Fans Call For Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam After Hell in a Cell Victory

WWE's Bobby Lashley was able to retain his championship belt against Drew McIntyre in tonight's Hell In A Cell, and professional wrestling fans are already thinking of the next big match for the World Heavyweight Champion with many thinking that the next challenge for the "All Mighty" is none other than Brock Lesnar. Though Lesnar's run as the Universal Champion has been over for some time, with Roman Reigns currently defending the title against all comers as the "head of the table,", it seems that plenty of fans are crossing their fingers for Brock's return to the squared circle.

Check out the full results from Hell in a Cell below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 18 with the Money in the Bank event in Forth Worth, Texas.