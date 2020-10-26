WWE Hell In A Cell: Bobby Lashley Defends United States Championship Against Retribution

✖

Prior to Hell In A Cell beginning, the Pre-Show hinted at a big match for the United States Championship Belt currently held by Bobby Lashley of the Hurt Business against the movement within World Wrestling Entertainment known as Retribution, and luckily for Bobby, he was able to defend his belt. Though the challenge presented by Lashley was to any member of Retribution, the idiosyncratic Slapjack took up the challenge, mask and all! The reception to Retribution is certainly mixed by fans at present, but they're certainly allowing the Hurt Business to live up to their names.

Retribution has been an interesting foil for not just Lashley and the Hurt Business, but the entirety of the WWE, introducing a number of wrestlers that are seeking to take down the organization from the inside in order to make them pay for their "sins" of the past. The match between Lashley and Slapjack resulted in Bobby dismantling the masked wrestler, causing the rest of Retribution, including Mustafa Ali, to storm the ring in a bid to get some much desired revenge. We have to wonder if Retribution will eventually move past their grudge against Lashley and the Hurt Business in a bid to further affect World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE took to their Official Twitter Account in order to celebrate Bobby Lashley's victory, as well as show that Retribution's current grudge against the Hurt Business as a whole will clearly continue past Hell In A Cell itself as the collective of masked wrestlers swore revenge:

Hell In A Cell has seen some big matches so far, with Sasha Banks finally defeating her rival in Bayley, Otis feeling the sting of a double cross by his former friend Tucket while losing the Money In The Bank, and Roman Reigns proving himself to be the "tribal chief" against his cousin, Jey Uso. With the Survivor Series set as the next big pay-per-view event taking place for World Wrestling Entertainment, it will be interesting to see what the plans are for Lashley, the Hurt Business, and their current rivals in Retribution!

What did you think of this match between the Hurt Business and Retribution? What's been your favorite match of the night so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!