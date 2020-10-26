WWE Hell In A Cell Fans Shocked At Randy Orton's "Lightsaber"
The World Championship Match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre definitely held up to the high level of the feud that has been the focus of a few of the past pay-per-view events for the WWE, but a number of fans couldn't help but share their astonishment at the wielder of the RKO brandishing his own light saber as they stood atop the cage! Though Orton himself didn't pull out any other attire that was worn by the Dark Lord of the Sith, he certainly had a sense of brutality that was equal to that of Vader's during this big finale for Hell In A Cell!
What did you think of Orton's Star Wars themed weapon? What was your favorite match of the night for this year's Hell In A Cell? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Fans of the Force Know
My partner: @RandyOrton has a cattle prod or a steel rod!!!!!! 😱
Me: ligHtSaBeR 😌— Kay Bell, Spooky Edition™️ (@deersten) October 26, 2020
An Homage To The King
Why @RandyOrton have a lightsaber? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LvziwAEpME— LGBTQ+ Pro Wrestling Community (LPWC+) (@LPWCplus) October 26, 2020
Where Was It Hiding?
Randy Orton really got a lightsaber up there. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/CeCOOq5z79— Signor Sinatra (@KhandakarSaad) October 26, 2020
Welcome To The Dark Side
Randy Orton with the dark side lightsaber. #HIAC— The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) October 26, 2020
Darth Orton
Okay, you're right. Randy Orton used what looked like a LIGHTSABER, which DEFINITELY makes this better than He'll in a Cell 2019. Acknowledge Randy Orton as Darth Orton!— Xavier (@trueST0RM) October 26, 2020
Ultimate Heel Move
@RandyOrton using a red lightsaber? That's the ultimate heel move #HIAC— el julius (@MexWolf5) October 26, 2020
This Is The Way
Not @RandyOrton having a lightsaber on top of the cell #HIAC #ThisIsTheWay— Smith (@BobLoblaw_Rox) October 26, 2020
It Was Indeed Awesome
@RandyOrton gotta awesome lightsaber at #HellinACell2020— NoData (@NoDatadummy) October 26, 2020