WWE Hell In A Cell Fans Shocked At Randy Orton's "Lightsaber"

The World Championship Match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre definitely held up to the high level of the feud that has been the focus of a few of the past pay-per-view events for the WWE, but a number of fans couldn't help but share their astonishment at the wielder of the RKO brandishing his own light saber as they stood atop the cage! Though Orton himself didn't pull out any other attire that was worn by the Dark Lord of the Sith, he certainly had a sense of brutality that was equal to that of Vader's during this big finale for Hell In A Cell!

