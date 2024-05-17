WWE's Ivar Confirms Injury Is Legitimate

On WWE NXT this week, Ivar of The Viking Raiders was blindsided by Gallus who attacked him backstage. WWE then announced that due to injury, he'd be out indefinitely. What remained unclear at the time, however, was if the injury was part of the storyline or if he is actually hurt. Several reports clarified that Ivar is in fact injured, but whether or not he needs surgery remains to be seen. To clear things up even further, Ivar confirmed his injury is legitimate on X, noting that he's still trying to figure out what all of his options are and what it means for his future.

"There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clearify: Yes I am injured Yes it is very serious No I have not had surgery Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future," Ivar wrote on X. "That being said, I want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all! No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you as soon as I can!"

Ivar has been competing in singles competition for the last few months because his tag team partner, Erik, is also injured. Erik underwent neck fusion surgery on his C6 and C7 cervical spine back in November. He suffered the injury during September of last year. Ivar is the latest of unfortunate injuries plaguing the WWE locker room.

Just in the last few weeks, several WWE superstars, including Drew McIntyre for his fractured elbow suffered at WrestleMania 40. – Asuka, Xavier Woods, Bobby Lashley and Zelina Vega are out with undisclosed injuries and have been pulled from the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. That's on top of some of WWE's other top talent in Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk being out of action due to their injuries. WWE has done well in pivoting stories in the meantime, as McIntyre and Punk are still regularly featured on television while they recover.

Comicbook wishes Ivar the best in his recovery. Stay tuned as we will provide further updates on his condition and WWE as they become available.