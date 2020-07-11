WWE's Jeff Hardy Accepts Bar Fight Match at Extreme Rules and Defeats The Miz on SmackDown

✖

WWE's Extreme Rules is easily one of the most peculiar cards in recent history, and it just got even weirder. Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, where Miz and Morrison and welcomed Jeff Hardy onto the show to talk about his feud with Sheamus. It didn't take long for them to start taking jabs at Hardy of their own though, and by the end of the segment Miz and Morrison had a challenge for Hardy, proposing a Bar Fight match at Extreme Rules. Hardy accepted though we don't know what that match will consist of.

From the way they were talking about the match, it seems it will either take place in a bar area or with a makeshift bar set up in the ring, as the temptation of liquor will be a part of the match and a hurdle Sheamus is putting in Hardy's way.

Hardy swore in the segment that he is never going back to those days, and regardless of whether or not temptation is around, he will overcome it and take Sheamus down.

That was followed by a challenge from Hardy to Miz and Morrison, and after he took both down and sent them out of the ring, a match between Hardy and Miz was booked. The two threw down in the ring with Morrison on the outside, and early on it was all Miz, who punished Hardy with a variety of offense that kept the high flyer grounded.

Hardy managed to make a comeback, and almost had the pin but Miz kicked out. Hardy went to the top rope but before he could dive Sheamus popped up on the television screen, though he couldn't distract Hardy from getting the win.

This is the latest chapter in this based on reality storyline, and honestly, it's been a bit up and down. You get passionate promos like Hardy's heartfelt discussion about his past with Renee Young, sure, but then you get people throwing cups of urine on each other the following week.

It seems this will all come to a head at Extreme Rules, but in the meantime you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

The New Day face a title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, Bayley & Sasha Banks set for non-title clash with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and a special presentation of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's WWE Money in the Bank showdown.

Here's the full card:

Tag Team Championships Match: The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Jeff Hardy Joins Miz TV

Replay: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt (Money in the Bank)

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

