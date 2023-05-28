Trinity Reacts to Jimmy Uso Superkicking Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions

Jimmy Uso finally snapped at Night of Champions this weekend, nailing Roman Reigns with a pair of superkicks during the main event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Uso screamed at his brother, Jey, for doing something that "Main Event Jey" should have done a long time ago, then left the ring while a shocked Reigns watched on from ringside. The Usos' interference wound up costing The Bloodline the opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships back as Kevin Owens then nailed Solo Sikoa with a Stunner for the victory.

Trinity (fka Naomi), Jimmy's wife, responded to the scene by posting a screenshot of Jimmy from the pay-per-view with a crazed look on his face. She seemed to fully endorse his decision, writing, "Oh it's a wrap when he gets like this. Count y'all days." The former SmackDown Women's Champion had a successful weekend of her own, beating Gisele Shaw at Impact Wrestling's Under Siege pay-per-view.

