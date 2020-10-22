Eric Andre Recalls When John Cena Accidentally Gave Him a Concussion

✖

Eric Andre appeared on the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the latest season of the Adult Swim prank show The Eric Andre Show. During the interview he rolled a clip from the new season, where WWE's John Cena appears in full gear and violently tackles Andre into metal shelving before flexing. It turns out that spot accidentally sent Andre to the hospital, though he assured everyone it was through no fault of Cena's.

"John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong," Andre said. "And that metal shelf came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed...I went to the hospital immediately. I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny (bump_ on the side of my head. And they did a CAT scan, and I haven't been able to speak English since."

Cena recently made his own late-night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, stating that his WWE career is not over despite his Hollywood career taking off.

"I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families. And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers (with his new children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends)."

The 16-time world champion hasn't appeared on WWE programming since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. He addressed what happened with that match in a recent Sports Illustrated interview.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

Cena's upcoming acting projects include F9, The Suicide Squad, Project X-Traction, Vacation Friends, HBO Max's Peacemaker series and The Janson Directive.