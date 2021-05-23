Latest Update on John Cena's Possible WWE Return Date

✖

John Cena has made it clear in recent interviews that he has every intention of returning to WWE television soon. A report dropped over that WWE has been discussing the idea of bringing the 16-time champion back for the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston and kickoff WWE's return to live touring.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Sunday that the HBO Max series Peacemaker, created by James Gunn and starring Cena, is scheduled to end its production on July 6. That would mean the show's filming, which prevented Cena from making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 last month, won't stop him from appearing at the SmackDown if WWE goes forward with that plan.

Cena was last seen competing in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the Firefly Fun House cinematic match against Bray Wyatt after being forced to relive his greatest career failures. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Cena made it clear he wanted to follow up on where that left off.

“I don’t think it’s about topping what you’ve done. I think it’s about correctly continuing a narrative," Cena said. "And I think that’s the most important thing. I mean, I main evented two WrestleMania’s with The Rock and then the very next WrestleMania I was in the middle of the card against the newcomer, and then I would move further shifting through the card against other veritable newcomers for tertiary titles or up to the point of being a fan at one point. But that was my contribution to the narrative. It wasn’t like I was jumping up and down saying, “I was the main event, so I need to continue being a main event.'"

“I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute," he added. "So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE... I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I’ll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don’t know' to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing."