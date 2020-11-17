Kurt Angle Reportedly Appearing at WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's Final Farewell

✖

The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" segment during Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature a number of appearances from former stars, reportedly including Savio Vega, The Godfather and Kane. You can now add Kurt Angle to that growing list of names, according to a new report from PWInsider.

"Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen," Mike Johnson wrote regarding the legends' appearances. "It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

Angle was released from his role as a backstage producer back in April, and while he has popped up on television a couple of times since then he's repeatedly turned down offers to return to the company full-time.

"It's just pound the pavement, doing a lot of meetings, a lot of virtual meetings and doing endorsements, some movies that I've been talking to agencies and my manager [about], just getting into the acting industry and doing more with that. My Physically Fit nutrition company, that's my first priority," Angle said while explaining his decision in an interview with Wrestling Inc. in September. "That's the reason why I didn't take the job at WWE because I wanted to work more on my supplement company and make sure it succeeds.

"It's called Physically Fit nutrition," he added. "We have chicken snacks, which is a kind of like a Chex Mix texture where we flavor them. They're made out of chicken. We also have a plant protein, but they're really good. They taste really good. They're very healthy, and I'm excited to see how this does. We have a private label contract with Amazon. We're also selling them in stores and online, so it's going pretty well."

While Angle wasn't a member of Undertaker's backstage friend group (Bone Street Krew) or had decades-long rivalries with "The Deadman" like Kane, he did have some outstanding matches with "The Phenom" over the years. Some examples include their world championship bout at Survivor Series 2000, the six-way Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon 2000, their triple threat with The Rock at Vengeance 2002 and their World Heavyweight Championship match at No Way Out 2006.

Stay tuned for full coverage of Undertaker's "Final Farewell" during Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.