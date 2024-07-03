WWE Money in the Bank 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE’s newest prestigious premium live event returns this weekend. Leaping from a WrestleMania-based stipulation match to its own event, WWE Money in the Bank has been a staple of WWE’s premium live event calendar since 2010 and has quietly cemented itself into WWE’s “big four” category, usurping WWE Survivor Series in importance in recent years. Like WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Money in the Bank has the groundwork to take careers from lower midcard to main event in an instant, as winners of the Money in the Bank briefcases have skyrocketed into the spotlight at this very event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 has plenty of promise to deliver what the event is famous for. Both Money in the Bank ladder matches are filled with a field of blossoming top stars, while each title contest has the opportunity to turn a prospect into a star as well as legitimize a championship reign ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Money in the Bank goes down this Saturday, July 6th at 7 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 6 PM ET with a pre-show on WWE’s social channels.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Chad Gable vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, or Jacob Fatu)

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Betting Odds

Both title matches have extremely narrow margins going into Saturday.

Courtesy of BetOnline, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is a +100 underdog going into his title defense against challenger Bron Breakker, who sits as a slight -140 favorite. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship contest between Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins tells a similar story, as El Campeón is a -200 favorite compared to The Visionary’s +150.

Between both titular ladder matches, only one competitor has odds for favorites, that being Tiffany Stratton at -200. Every other competitor across both Money in the Bank matches has underdog odds. The closest to Stratton is Chelsea Green (+150) while the rest of the females’ field remains deep in the distance. On the men’s side, both Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre are even at +125 each while the likes of Chad Gable (+500), Andrade (+550), LA Knight (+650), and Carmelo Hayes (+1400) sit further behind.

WWE Money in the Bank goes down this Saturday, July 6th at 7 PM ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage from the broadcast and exclusive interviews throughout the weekend.