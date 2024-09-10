WWE Money in the Bank: Milwaukee Organizing Bid to Host 2025 Event

The past two WWE Money in the Bank PLEs have been in international markets.

WWE Money in the Bank has cemented itself as one of the sports-entertainment giant's most successful premium live events of the calendar year. At some point in the late 2010s, WWE Money in the Bank graduated from being a gimmick B-show to becoming one of WWE's "big five" premium live events, joining cornerstones WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE SummerSlam, and WWE Survivor Series. Typically taking place in the early-to-mid summer, WWE Money in the Bank has proven to be a crucial checkpoint on WWE's schedule thanks to the titular Money in the Bank ladder matches and the usual high-profile title bouts.

Milwaukee Seeks WWE Money in the Bank 2025

(Photo: WWE)

Cream City wants to cash in.

As reported by Milwaukee Business Journal, Sports Milwaukee is organizing a bid for WWE Money in the Bank 2025. If successful, the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum would host the event. Fiserv Forum typically brings in around 17,500 fans for basketball games and has exceeded 18,000 for concerts.

This would be the first WWE Money in the Bank in the United States since 2022, when the event took place at Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena. The 2023 event ventured to London's O2 Arena and this past July's edition went down inside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

WWE previously had ambitions to upgrade WWE Money in the Bank to stadium status, originally slating 2022's show for Allegiant Stadium, but pivoted to the MGM Grand Garden Arena seemingly due to poor ticket sales. It's unclear as to if WWE plans to test the stadium waters again for WWE Money in the Bank.

Financially, WWE Money in the Bank has been a bullet train in recent years. 2023's event was the highest-grossing WWE Money in the Bank of all time and set the premium live event's viewership record. 2024's edition was the "highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history" and topped that aforementioned viewership record by 46 percent.

As for what has taken place on the cards, past highlights include...

WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Big E wins Men's Briefcase, Roman Reigns defeats Edge, John Cena returns

WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Liv Morgan wins Women's Briefcase and cashes in an hour later to win Women's Title



WWE Money in the Bank 2023: Damian Priest and IYO SKY win Briefcases, The Usos win The Bloodline Civil War



WWE Money in the Bank 2024: Drew McIntyre wins Briefcase and fails cash in, John Cena announces retirement tour



Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE Money in the Bank 2025's date and location.