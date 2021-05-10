WWE's The New Day Launching Comic Book Series With BOOM! Studios

✖

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E — better known as The New Day — will be at the center of an upcoming two-issue comic book series WWE the New Day: Power of Positivity via BOOM! Studios. A press release on the series dropped on Monday, stating, "BOOM! Studios, in partnership with WWE, today revealed the brand new two-issue limited series WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY, available in July 2021 featuring WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, by writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

"Kingston, Woods and Big E have collectively won 11 Tag Team Championships in WWE, including the longest reign in WWE history! This new series will allow fans to discover the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were together than apart," it continued.

Both Narcisse and Walker commented in the release.

"Collaborating with my colleague Austin Walker so we could tap into the personalities of The New Day to tell the origin story of this history-making trio has been an incredibly enriching experience," Narcisse said. "We tried to write a love letter to an unseen side of WWE history, and I'm so excited that WWE fans everywhere will finally be able to read how Kofi, Xavier, and Big E came together to form sports entertainment's most electrifying tag team."

"When Evan Narcisse and I started planning WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, we realized right away that it was a perfect fit. Kofi, Big E, and Xavier are as extraordinary as the very best comic book heroes, and their journey from up-and-coming underdogs to de facto superstars is one of struggle, identity, and perseverance. All of that, plus bright and vivid art from Daniel Bayliss? That's a dream match if ever there was one," Walker added.

Kingston and Woods both reacted with joy on Twitter shortly after the announcement.

All three men were in championship matches last month at WWE's WrestleMania 37. E wound up losing his Intercontinental Championship to Apollo Crews, while AJ Styles and Omos dethroned Kingston and Woods for the Raw Tag Team Championships.