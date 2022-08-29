WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Dancing With The Stars' Artem Chigvintsev officially got married this past weekend in Paris, France, as confirmed by Bella on her Instagram account. While confirming that the wedding would be recapped in a special four-part series on the E! Network, Bella wrote, "We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, "Nikki Bella Says I Do," premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo"

After meeting on Season 25 of DWTS, the pair officially started dating in January 2019 after her engagement with John Cena ended in April 2018, one month before they were supposed to get married. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, that July.

Bella has discussed in numerous interviews why her relationship with Cena fell apart after the two originally got engaged at WrestleMania 33. She discussed it further in her memoir, Incomparable.

"For the purpose of his privacy, I don't want to retread old events here -- particularly the ones that got plenty of screen time and rehashing in the media. There is not much more to milk from that well-documented chain of events," Bella wrote. "But I do think there is value in explaining what I learned about myself during a time of extreme highs and lows, in the hopes that it helps some of you."

"Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn't there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could," she later added. "He had made it clear that they weren't on the menu for him. That's tough, though, because if you're inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly -- I just wanted him more."