Will the NBA Boycott Affect NXT and AEW Dynamite's Schedules?

On Wednesday afternoon the players on the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team chose to boycott Game 5 of their ongoing playoff series with the Orlando Magic as a response to the recent Jacob Blake shooting. Within the hour it had been announced that all three NBA postseason games scheduled to take place on Wednesday night had been postponed. The NBA's official Twitter account posted a statement reading, "The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games — MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled."

Wednesday's games had a direct effect on the wrestling world, as TNT had moved this week's edition of AEW Dynamite to Thursday night in order to broadcast the games live. As of now, AEW has made no mention of its schedule changing as a result of the boycott — though ComicBook has reached out to promotion for confirmation.

It feels odd not having #AEWDynamite tonight, but we have a great Live show tomorrow, & we’re back Live again next Wednesday! Tonight at 8pm, we’ll be showing part 2 of the All Out 2019 encore on YouTube, + I’ll be visiting on IG Live with @MSU_Football Head Coach @Coach_mtucker! pic.twitter.com/Vxfqw8RnEP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 26, 2020

AEW announced last week that this week's Dynamite (which will air live) would be the first episode since early March to feature ticket-paying fans in the crowd.

"All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Fla., starting on Thursday, Aug. 27," the release read. "To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.

"For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted," the release continued. "Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place."

As for this week's edition of NXT, WWE has made no mention of any schedule changes.

30 incredible, epic, game-changing #NXTTakeOver events, each ushering in a new chapter for #WWENXT. See what happens TONIGHT at 8pm with an all new episode of @WWENXT on @usa_network. #YouDontWantToMissThis #TrustMe pic.twitter.com/X5s9SOT0X6 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 26, 2020

We will update you on the situation if any changes are announced.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.