New WWE NXT Show Has Reportedly Started Filming

Reports broke back in December that WWE was working on a new minor league system for the NXT brand, essentially an "NXT for NXT" now that the show is considered WWE's third brand rather than its developmental system. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp released a major report regarding the brand on Wednesday, confirming that taping for the series has already started.

Here are some of the highlights of the report, which you can read here:

The series' working title is NXT Evolve, and a championship belt and graphics have been made using that name.

Gabe Sapolsky, the former head booker for the EVOLVE promotion, and Jeremy Borash are "heavily involved" in the show.

It was described as "nothing like anything else" WWE has made before

The filming took place at the same warehouse WWE has been using as the Performance Center ever since the actual PC was turned into the Capitol Wrestling Center last summer.

No word yet on when the show will premiere, or if it will be exclusively on Peacock once the WWE Network makes the shift over to NBC's streaming platform next month.

"The Game" indicated in a media conference call last week that NXT won't be moving from the USA Network to Peacock.

"The great thing about NXT and its placement right now on USA, one they're extremely happy with the product two, they're extremely happy where it sits, but you have to look at it all as one big circular kind of universe," he said. "They all kind of pitch into each other. And so having the platform of USA with NXT, much like Raw to pitch you to Peacock and to pay-per-views and all the other content."

