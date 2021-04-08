NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Beats AEW Dynamite in Viewership to End Wednesday Night War

✖

NXT and AEW ran head-to-head on Wednesday night in the "Wednesday Night War" for the final time this week. And thanks to it being the first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WWE's Black and Gold Brand ended the competition with a victory. The event drew 768,000 viewers on the USA Network compared to Dynamite's 688,000 on TNT. However, as has been the case in all but one of the weeks where the two shows competed, Dynamite still brought in the higher rating in the key demographic with a 0.28 to NXT's 0.22.

Across the 75 weeks where the two shows competed, AEW brought in a higher viewership 63 times and won in the ratings 74 times.

The P18-49 viewership demographic, an important measurement to advertisers, was the subject of much consternation among fans and pundits as the competition went on. In that category, AEW led on 73 of the 74 nights. NXT led with adults aged 18 to 49 just once, on 12/19/2019. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 8, 2021

TakeOver was highlighted by Raquel Gonzalez winning the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai, MSK winning the vacated NXT Tag Team Championships and Walter successfully retaining his NXT United Kingdom Championship against Tommaso Ciampa.

Over on Dynamite The Young Bucks turned heel and rejoined Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, Mike Tyson returned to save Chris Jericho from an attack by The Pinnacle and Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against JD Drake.

Here's what NXT has lined up for Night Two of Stand & Deliver.

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

NXT will officially moved to Tuesday nights beginning with the April 13 episode.