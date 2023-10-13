WWE Officially Adds Carlito to the Active Roster

Fan favorite WWE Superstar Carlito made his welcome return at Fastlane to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and now WWE has officially added him to the active roster. According to previous reports, Carlito has actually been signed by WWE for a while now but didn't make his actual return to TV until Fastlane. The good news is that he is set to be featured on TV moving forward, as WWE has added Carlito to the official roster on WWE.com, and Carlito will join the LWO on SmackDown.

Carlito initially made his return to WWE at Backlash, providing reinforcements to the LWO against Judgement Day. Bad Bunny, Carlito, and Savio Vega would all join the fray during Backlash, and shortly afterwards it was reported that WWE had brought Carlito back into the fold. It's not known why it took till now for Carlito to return to TV, but now that he's here, SmackDown fans can expect to see more of him moving forward.

Judgement Day has continued to feud with the LWO over the past few weeks, and on the most recent episode of SmackDown Judgement Day partnered up with The Bloodline to attack John Cena and LA Knight. They would get some help from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and that would lead to their matches at Fastlane, where Rhodes and Jey took down Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

As for The LWO, we'll have to wait and see what happens next for the group. In the meantime, you can find Carlito's official WWE bio below.

"Son of legendary competitor Carlos Colon, Carlito emerged in WWE in October 2004 as an exceptionally opinionated Superstar who projected a smooth demeanor. Armed with an apple in hand, The Southpaw from San Juan wasn't afraid to unload a mouthful of apple and spit it into your face if you were not cool in his eyes. That said, Carlito also had the ability to unload a serious arsenal onto any opposition at the drop of hat.

Carlito made headlines on his very first night on SmackDown when he defeated John Cena for the United States Championship. He would go on to capture the Intercontinental Title and unify the WWE and World Tag Team Titles alongside his brother Primo at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania.

Reemerging in WWE at Backlash 2023, Carlito made an especially "cool" return to help Bad Bunny overcome Damian Priest in an unforgettable San Juan Street Fight. Carlito exploded back onto the scene at WWE Fastlane by joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Match."

What do you want to see next for Carlito and the LWO?