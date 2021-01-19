Who Played the Drew McIntyre Imposter During This Week's WWE Raw?

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a "The Dirt Sheet" segment where The Miz and John Morrison both poked fun at Drew McIntyre and Goldberg ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31. The two acted as though they had legitimately booked "Da Man" for an interview, only to reveal it was actually Gillberg (Duane Gill), making his first appearance on WWE television in four years. The three were then interrupted by a man imitating Drew McIntyre, wearing a bad wig and an ill-fitting kilt.

But if you thought McIntyre's impersonator looked a little familiar, it's because he was. That was actor David Krumholtz, best known for his roles as Bernard in The Santa Clause, Charlie Eppes in the CBS drama Numb3rs and Goldstein in the Harold & Kumar franchise. Krumholtz took to Instagram after the segment to confirm it was him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernard The Head Elf (@davidkrumholtz)

"You're gosh darn right I was on the @wwe tonight. Thanks to all those who made this happen, specifically @celdyer," he wrote.

McIntyre has been absent from the last two weeks of Monday Night Raw after testing positive for COVID-19. It was confirmed later in the night that he would be back on the Red Brand next week for the Royal Rumble go-home episode.

"I wish I could be there with you," McIntyre said during a video promo last week. "But unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. Continuing further, McIntyre stated, "Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. And the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones."

Check out the updated lineup for the Royal Rumble below: