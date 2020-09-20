This Week's WWE Raw Will Have a Major Effect on Clash of Champions

✖

WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view is one week away, but the company still has a few twists it's looking to add to the card on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show will be headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee — a rematch from last week — where Lee will once again have the chance to be included in the upcoming WWE Championship match if he wins and Randy Orton is unable to compete. Last week's version of the match had to be thrown out after Retribution got involved, resulting in a show-closing brawl that also included The Hurt Business.

The Street Profits will also learn who their next contenders for the Raw tag titles are. Dominik Mysterio will team up with Humberto Carrillo to face Seth Rollins & Murphy (who teased a split last week when Rollins attacked Murphy following a Steel Cage Match) and Andrade & Angel Garza (who seemingly split up every week and seem to have lost Zelina Vega as their manager).

This week's Raw will also feature Braun Strowman taking on Dabba-Kato in Raw Underground.

It's been hinted at on television, but Lee and McIntyre have history that traces back to when neither man were in WWE.

"We do have history," McIntyre said in an interview with ComicBook. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

Clash of Champions will take place inside WWE's ThunderDome on Sept. 27.