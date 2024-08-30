Wyatt Sicks Superstar Re-Signs with WWE

The Wyatt Sicks have become one of WWE’s marquee attractions ever since their shocking debut on Monday Night Raw, and now a member of the group has re-signed with the company. Fightful Select is reporting that Nikki Cross has re-signed with WWE, and the deal is for multiple years. That’s great news for the Wyatt Sicks, as Cross’ character has been one of the standout elements early on, with Cross being featured quite a bit on television both on her own and with the rest of the group, including the memorable segments that featured Cross delivering Michael Cole mysterious messages on Raw.

The Wyatt Sicks vs American Made

According to the report, negotiations started in the spring before The Wyatt Sicks made their memorable debut. In that debut the group would decimate the WWE locker room, leaving a wake of superstars knocked out and throughout the backstage area. Since then the group has been primarily feuding with Chad Gable, though that has grown to include a new faction created by Gable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Gable was singled out by the group, specifically Bo Dallas, Gable tried to turn to his former group Alpha Academy. Thanks to his previous mistreatment of his former allies though, they shut him down, and he was on his own again. Thankfully Gable was able to rebound and find some other individuals in need of a leader, and he wasted no time.

In the days that followed, Gable found himself getting some help from The Creed Brothers, and eventually Ivy Nile also joined the cause, with the group being officially crowned as American Made. Now Gable has his own team to fight back with, and he’ll need all the help he can get, since the numbers advantage is still firmly in the Wyatt Sicks’ favor.

WWE Bash in Berlin (Current Card)



Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

What do you want to see from The Wyatt Sicks next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!